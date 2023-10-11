MANILA -- SM Prime Holdings, Inc on Wednesday said it is opening its 4th mall in Laguna.

The company said SM Center San Pedro is opening on October 13, Friday.

This is their 84th mall in the country and their 4th in Laguna, after SM City Sta. Rosa, SM City San Pablo, and SM City Calamba.

SM Prime said the mall will have a supermarket, appliance center, hardware, and food court.

Miniso, Watsons, Simply Shoes, Pet Express, and BDO are among the mall's tenants. It will also have SM Cyberzone, an indoor plaza, and parking areas.

SM Prime's consolidated net income reached P19.4 billion in the first half of 2023.

