DITO Telecommunity names new CEO

New DITO Telecommunity CEO Eric Alberto. Handout]

MANILA -- DITO Telecommunity has a new chief executive officer (CEO).

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the telco's parent company DITO CME said its president Ernesto "Eric" R. Alberto is now DITO Telecommunity CEO.

Dennis Uy remains as the chairman of DITO Telecommunity, while chief operating officer Donald Lim is acting DITO CME president.

Uy said Alberto's experience in the banking and telco sectors will be very valuable in his new role as DITO Telecommunity CEO.

The telco recently took out a $3.9 billion loan to pay other loans and contractors, and fund their continuing network rollout.

DITO earlier said it hopes to break even by 2025.

RELATED STORY: