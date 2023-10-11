Customs vows to strengthen enforcement measures

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Permits, and the Veterinary Inspection Board conduct a raid inside a compound in Juan Luna Street, Tondo Manila containing banned meat products and medical supplies on May 6, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Bureau of Customs has reaffirmed ties with counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), vowing to strengthen compliance and enforcement measures in the region.

In a statement, the BOC said the recently-concluded ASEAN Customs Enforcement and Compliance Working Group in Davao City focused on exchanging best practices with other countries.

The CECWG, a body within the ASEAN, works to find ways to improve work processes, coordination, effectiveness, and efficiency in the customs sector.

"Upholding efficient customs enforcement systems and robust compliance frameworks are essential to ensure the smooth movement of goods, preventing illicit trade, protecting intellectual property rights, and facilitating legitimate business activities within the region," said the BOC.

BOC earlier said it collected P79.225 billion in duties and taxes in September, exceeding its P76.445 billion target for the month.

The agency also topped its exceeded its January to September revenue target of P644.185 billion—it said revenues collected during the period reached P660.716 billion.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier reiterated its order to the Bureau of Customs to strengthen its efforts against rice hoarding and illegal importation amid rising rice prices in the country.

