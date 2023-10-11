MANILA -- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona on Wednesday said the central bank is unlikely to cut the benchmark policy rate, while a 25-basis point hike is still possible as inflation accelerated for 2 consecutive months.

Remolona told reporters on Wednesday that the BSP is monitoring some upside risks to inflation, including the provisional fare hike for jeepneys which was implemented in October.

“I wouldn’t say that we’re done with the tightening. I would say it’s a serious concern whether supply shocks will have a lasting impact,” Remolona said.

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan earlier warned that another round of rate hikes could hurt consumers and the economy.

Balisacan emphasized that factors driving inflation are on the supply side and not on the demand side addressed by monetary policy.

But Remolona assured the public that the Monetary Board’s decision would be based on data especially since core inflation is decelerating.

“We are considering hikes, but we’re going where the data will lead us. I don’t think Arsi’s (Balisacan) views and our views are that far apart. I think what Arsi really meant was we shouldn’t go for very aggressive hikes. But I wouldn’t rule out 25 basis points for example,” Remolona said.

The country's interest rate is currently at 6.25 percent.

Remolona added the BSP is trying to balance tempering demand-side inflation and sustaining economic growth.

The BSP is also monitoring possible spillover effects from the Israel - Hamas war as it might have an effect on global crude oil prices.

“So far, it hasn’t really affected oil prices. Parang konti lang effect… In the past, something like this would have caused oil prices to spike but so far it has not,” Remolona said.

RELATED STORY: