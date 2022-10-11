MANILA - The Philippines' trade deficit widened to $6 billion in August, as imports continue to outpace exports, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority released Tuesday showed.

The country's trade gap rose 81.3 percent annually, and 51.9 percent compared to August 2021, data showed.

Export sales in August reached $6.41 billion or an annual negative growth of -2 percent from a -4.1 percent in the previous month, the PSA said.

Meanwhile, total imported goods in August amounted to $12.41 billion, with an annual increase of 26 percent.

Total exports from January to August reached $51.16 billion, 4.4 percent higher than the same period in 2021.

"Electronic products commodity group remained the highest on export sales," the PSA said.

United States is the Philippines major export trading partner followed by Japan, China, Hong Kong and Singapore, according to government data.

From January to August, total imports reached $92.97 billion, up 26 percent compared to the $73.77 billion in the same period last year, the PSA said.

Electronic products accounted for the highest import value among commodity groups, while raw materials and intermediate goods largely contributed to the total imports.

China was the country's biggest supplier of imported goods for the month followed by Indonesia, Japan, the US, Korea and Singapore, data showed.

