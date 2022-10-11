MANILA - The Bank of the Philippine Islands said several services would be unavailable during the scheduled system maintenance from 10 p.m. on Oct. 14 to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15.

"As we continue to work on enhancing your banking experience, we will undergo a scheduled systems maintenance activity from October 14, 2022 (Friday), 10 PM to October 15, 2022 (Saturday), 2 PM," the bank said.

Affected services:

BPI Channels - ATMs and Cash Accept Machines (CAMs), BPI Online and BPI Mobile app, BPI BizLink, and BPI BizKo

BPI Debit Cards

BPI services using BPI Online credentials in partner websites and apps, interbank funds transfer to BPI, and funding of BPI Prepaid Cards

BPI said credit cards and prepaid card services will remain available during the period.

