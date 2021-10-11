MANILA - The National Telecommunications Commission should investigate the alleged delays to the implementation of the mobile number portability law, an advocacy group said Monday.

Mobile number portability took effect last Sept. 30. However, Smart Communications complained that Globe was "unprepared" with its GOMO brand offering the service on Oct. 12.

Globe, for its part, said it is committed to offer the service and that "birth pains" are to be expected. It said it has also been transparent as to when GOMO will offer the service.

The Telecommunications Connectivity Inc, established by DITO Telecommunity, Globe Telecom and Smart to oversee the implementation of MNP, also said there could be "inconveniences" at first.

In a statement, Infrawatch said it has asked the NTC to "intervene" in the delays.

Bugs and glitches "should have been identified and resolved" prior to commercial launch since telcos were given ample time to prepare, Infrawatch PH convenor Terry Ridon said.

“While we welcome the clarification of telcos that there is no bad faith in the delays and problems in implementing the MNP, it remains our position that the NTC should keep telcos honest by ensuring that they cannot impose process roadblocks to frustrate the objectives of the MNP," he said.

According to the law, number porting should be completed within 48 hours.

