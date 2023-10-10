MANILA - Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to issue a temporary restraining order or a writ of preliminary injunction against the Malabon City Regional Trial Court Branch 170.

During the oral arguments on Fisheries Administrative Order No. 266 of the Department of Agriculture, Guevarra defended the use of Vessel Monitoring Measures and Electronic Reporting System which are meant for the conservation and management of aquatic resources in the Philippines.

Guevarra noted that the RTC committed grave abuse of discretion when it issued a temporary restraining order and writ of preliminary injunction against the enforcement of fisheries laws without legal basis.

“Consistent with the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology, the state ownership of all natural resources, as well as its international obligations under various treaties and agreements, the government has a legitimate interest in combatting IUU (illegal, unreported and unregulated) fishing,” Guevarra said.

The lawyer of Royale Fishing Corporation however has invoked “trade secret” as the commercial fishing company opposed the VMM and ERS.

Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh asked Royale lawyer Atty. Arnold Naval if real-time monitoring will make a difference since fishing companies are already doing manual reporting to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Naval said that rich fishing grounds identified by fishing companies should remain a trade secret and disclosing information in real-time to the government may result in leakage of information to other fishing vessels.

“All things taken into consideration, they want that as a secret, the worst thing is they load fuel and everything, spend millions to go to that part fishing ground only to expect that there is another fishing company which discovered their trade secret,” Naval said.

The implementation of FAO No. 266 is currently suspended upon the order of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Small fisherfolk and environment group Oceana, which is one of the petitioners in the oral arguments, have complained of non-compliance of commercial fishing companies when FAO No. 266 was still in effect, which supposedly resulted in more cases of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

Upon interpellation by Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao, Guevarra warned against the failure of the Philippine government to comply with international obligations.

Under FAO No. 266, vessel monitoring systems must be implemented under the Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean and other international agreements.

“It is possible that we may lose access to certain fishing grounds,” Guevarra said.

Asked by Dimaampao, Guevarra said the monitoring system will be shouldered by the government at P80,000 per vessel.

Due to lack of material time, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo suspended the oral arguments and ordered its resumption on October 24, 2023.