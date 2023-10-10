Smart offers free roaming service to Pinoys in Israel

Police at the scene of a destroyed building in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 8, 2023, following overnight Hamas rocket attacks. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip as of early Oct. 7 in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

MANILA -- Smart is offering free roaming assistance to Filipinos in Israel as tensions worsen in the said country.

In a statement, the telco giant said Smart and TNT subscribers will have free load that they can make use of for roaming data, calls and SMS so that they can contact their families or the authorities.

Customers in Israel simply need to connect to Smart’s network partners to use this free service. They will receive a text message with instructions that they can easily follow.

Globe is also offering free roaming call, text, and data services to Filipinos in Israel.

Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack from the Gaza strip over the weekend, the deadliest in Israel's history.

Hamas fired thousands of rockets from Gaza, streamed into Israeli urban areas, and dragged off about 150 hostages in its weekend onslaught.

Authorities are checking reports that some missing Filipinos were among the hostages.

