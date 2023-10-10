LIST: The richest cities, provinces in the Philippines

People take photos of themselves inside the Quezon Memorial Circle on January 20,2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Quezon City is still the Philippines' wealthiest city in terms of assets, a 2022 report from the Commission on Audit (COA) showed.

According to state auditors, Metro Manila's largest and most populous city has assets totaling P443.406 billion, down from the P451.007 billion it had in 2021.

Cebu, meanwhile, also retained its place as the country's richest province, with assets of up to P235.738 billion, up from the P215.27 billion it had last year.

The country's 10 richest cities are:

Quezon City: P443.406 billion

Makati: P239.478 billion

Manila: P77.506 billion

Pasig City: P52.152 billion

Taguig: P40.840 billion

Mandaue: P34.231 billion

Cebu City: P30.545 billion

Mandaluyong P32.550 billion

Davao City: P29.701 billion

Paranaque: P27.376 billion

Meanwhile, the 10 richest provinces of the Philippines are:

Cebu: P235.738 billion

Rizal: P35.594 billion

Batangas: P31.999 billion

Davao de Oro: P23.107 billion

Ilocos Sur: P21.562 billion

Bukidnon: P21.058 billion

Iloilo: P19.977 billion

Negros Occidental: P19.419 billion

Cavite P19.342 billion

Pampanga P19.127 billion

The town of Carmona in Cavite is also still the country's richest municipality, with P6.522 billion in assets.

Carmona had P6.211 billion in assets in 2021.

The wealthiest municipalities in the Philippines are as follows:

Carmona, Cavite - P6.522 billion

Limay, Bataan - P 5.791 billion

Silang, Cavite - P4.454 billion

Caluya, Antique -P3.822 billion

Cabugao, Ilocos Sur - P3.805 billion

Cainta, Rizal - P3.766 billion

Taytay, Rizal - P3.670 billion

Binangonan, Rizal - P3.489 billion

Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur - P3.267 billion

Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur - P3.215 billion

The figures are included in the 2022 Annual Financial Report for Local Government prepared by COA, as mandated by the Constitution and the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines.

The report covers financial statements of 1,685 or 98.25 percent of the 1,715 local government units, consisting of 81 provinces, 147 cities, 1,487 municipalities and the Bangsamoro government composed of 27 ministries and offices.