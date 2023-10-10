Home  >  Business

LIST: Cancelled flights, October 10, amid low pressure area

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2023 10:39 AM | Updated as of Oct 10 2023 11:31 AM

MANILA -- A number of flights have been cancelled Tuesday as a low pressure area threatens parts of the Philippines. 

The Manila International Airport Authority said the following flights had been cancelled: 

AirSwift (T6)

T6 112/114 Manila-El Nido-Manila
T6 121 El Nido-Manila

In its latest forecast, state weather bureau PAGASA said while typhoon Bolaven is unlikely to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), a low pressure area will bring rains over parts of the country this week.

The LPA was spotted 1,170 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas at 3 a.m. It is unlikely to intensify into a tropical cyclone and may enter the Philippine within 24 to 48 hours.

