LIST: Cancelled flights, October 10, amid low pressure area

MANILA -- A number of flights have been cancelled Tuesday as a low pressure area threatens parts of the Philippines.

The Manila International Airport Authority said the following flights had been cancelled:

AirSwift (T6)

T6 112/114 Manila-El Nido-Manila

T6 121 El Nido-Manila

In its latest forecast, state weather bureau PAGASA said while typhoon Bolaven is unlikely to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), a low pressure area will bring rains over parts of the country this week.

The LPA was spotted 1,170 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas at 3 a.m. It is unlikely to intensify into a tropical cyclone and may enter the Philippine within 24 to 48 hours.

