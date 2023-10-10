Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 07 October 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip early 07 October in a surprise attack on Israel claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. In a televised statement, the Israeli prime minister said the country is at war. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

MANILA - A Filipino-Chinese business group on Tuesday expressed concern over the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on the global economy.

In a forum, Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry Inc (FFCCCII) President Cecilio Pedro said business confidence would again take a hit similar to what happened when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began.

“The global economy is slowing down because of the war in Ukraine and Russia and just a couple of days ago, pumutok pa yung Israel and Palestinian war. That is going to hurt our world economy. Nawawala po yung confidence ng businessmen to go around, to do business because of potential war,” said Pedro.

He also feared that the war would lead to a further increase in world oil prices, if the conflict escalated and if other Middle Eastern countries got involved.

“Let’s say binomba nila yung Iran, Iraq, tatamaan yung oil, edi lalong tataas yung presyo natin sa oil. Pag tumaas ang presyo ng oil, patay. Lahat tayo tataas ang presyo, pati bigas,” he said.

But Pedro is still hopeful of a resolution.

“Hopefully they will settle as soon as possible,” added Pedro.

PH ADVANTAGE

Despite growing geopolitical tensions, Pedro believes the Philippines could remain attractive to investors largely due to its young workforce.

But he also stressed the need for the upskilling of Filipino workers especially in the use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to gain a competitive advantage against other markets.

“Naniniwala kami (na) malaki pa rin ang opportunity dito. They should come and explore and look at the potential here in the Philippines inspite of the war,” he said.

“Kailangan magkaroon tayo ng competitive edge. Ano ang competitive edge natin? Ang mga Filipino workers. We should continue to develop our skills especially on technology, AI,” he added.

Pedro also welcomed the Philippines' latest trade figures, which showed that the country’s trade deficit had narrowed to $4.13 billion in August.

But he said there is still room for exports to improve, adding that the Philippines should export more goods to China.

“Maraming pwedeng i-export sa China dahil iyong China, napakalaki ng market nila. We should take advantage dahil open pa sila sa atin kahit may problema tayo sa South China Sea. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang negosyo,” said Pedro.

