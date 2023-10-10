Gokongwei, Po private holding firms take slice of Shakey's

MANILA -- Strategic investors Century Pacific Group and JE Holdings are taking up Arran Investment's stake in Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures. Inc.

Arran is affiliated with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund and has been a long-standing investor of Shakey's with a 16.8 percent stake.

Century Pacific bought 185 million shares, while JE Holdings took 98 million shares. The shares were bought at P9.50 apiece.

Century Pacific Group is the private holding company of the Po family, while JE Holdings is the private holding company of the Gokongwei family.

Christopher Po, who is already the chairman of Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures, said they are happy to increase their investments in the company.

Meanwhile, JE Holdings President Lance Gokongwei said he looks forward to more synergies between the pizza chain and the Gokongwei Group with the increased investment.

JE Holdings entered Shakey's as a strategic investor in 2021, infusing P1.25 billion in capital. The new investments increased their stake in the company to 14.9 percent.

The Century Pacific Group, meanwhile, increases its stake to 62 percent of the company.

Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures said its net income hit P874 million in 2022, breaching its pre-pandemic level.

Shakey's Pizza Asia said it has 2,000 stores globally across 5 different brands. The company's net income from January to June jumped 96 percent to P489 million.

