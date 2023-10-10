GCash says now back to normal after outage reports

MANILA - GCash on Tuesday said it has resolved the "intermittent issues" experienced by some of its users on Monday.

The company said it was rolling out safety and security measures to prevent unsecured devices from accessing the app.

"While implementing this, the app remained operational but some customers may have experienced intermittent access to selected services," the Ayala-led fintech said.

It added that as of Oct. 9, 7:00 PM, the intermittent issues have been addressed and all affected services made accessible.

"We assure our customers that their accounts and funds remain secure," GCash said.

On Monday, GCash users complained on social media that they couldn't send cash via the app or had trouble logging in.

Outage tracking website downdetector.com also showed reports of GCash being inaccessible peaked at around noontime on Monday, although reports started rising as early as 5 a.m.

GCash said the latest security deployment is part of ongoing enhancements to ensure the safest and most secure experience for our customers.