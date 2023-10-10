Foreign direct investments rise in July

MANILA -- The Philippines booked $753 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows in July, 35.7 percent higher than the $555 million booked in the same period last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Tuesday.

The BSP said FDIs rose as nonresidents’ net investments in debt instruments more than doubled from $276 million to $575 million.

The central bank said this offset the drop in nonresidents’ net investments in equity capital, which went down to $65 million from $137 million.

Their reinvestment of earnings also fell by 20.1 percent from $142 million to $114 million.

Equity capital placements during the month mostly came from Japan, the United States, and Singapore. These were invested in the manufacturing, real estate, and financial and insurance industries, the BSP said.

FDIs dipped 3.9 percent in June.

But despite the monthly expansion, FDI net inflows from January to July settled at $4.7 billion, or 14.7 percent lower than the $5.5 billion net inflows posted in the same period last year.

The BSP said FDI declined amid concerns over slowing global growth.

