Pork cuts and products go on sale with inspection certificates hanging in stalls at the Angeles City Public Market in Angeles, Pampanga on October 29, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is looking into the possibility of importing pork in the fourth quarter of 2023, as they are seeing a 10-day deficit due to African Swine Fever (ASF).

In a press conference on Tuesday, DA Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa said the imports will solve the deficit, as demand for pork increases during the holidays.

"Yung import natin ang magke-keep ng balance sa pangangailangan ng ating bansa. Kailangan yon para ma ensure natin na affordable pa rin ang karne ng baboy. Pag pumasok na ang imported, hindi tayo magkakaroon ng problema sa stock," he said.

Meanwhile, importers said that importing at this point will not help much as the imports ordered during this period will arrive by January 2024.

Jess Cham, president emeritus of the Meat Importers and Traders Association, said that the market is dynamic, so any deficit will create price spikes, which will then lower the demand.

The market may also opt to consume other protein like chicken or fish.

The DA is also checking if there will be a need to impose a suggested retail price for pork.

"Kapag kukulangin tayo ng local na pork, tataas nila presyo ng local pork. Kapag tumaas ang presyo ng local pork, hihina ang consumption, and then the market, either lilipat sila sa imported or kung ayaw nila ng imported, lilipat sila sa manok o hindi na muna kakain ng baboy," Cham said.

Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) also allayed fears on pork deficit, saying there is enough supply of pork in cold storages. They said the government must focus in establishing first border inspection facilities instead.

"It will not matter if we impose the strictest movement protocols and bio-security measures for local hog raisers and in the transport of live hogs; but continue to have unlimited entry of untested imported pork at the port of first entry," their statement read.

New cases of ASF have been recorded in the country, including the first case in Oriental Mindoro. Based on the latest data from the Bureau of Animal Industry, at least 19 provinces in 10 regions have positive cases of ASF.

There is no commercially-available vaccine for ASF in the country as of the moment.