Cebu Pacific ramping up international flight capacity

MANILA -- Cebu Pacific is increasing its capacity for international flights.

In a statement, the budget carrier said it wants to increase its international capacity by 63 percent of its pre-pandemic level by flying over 700,000 more passengers by the end of 2023.

Cebu Pacific currently flies to 25 international destinations. It recently opened up a route to Da Nang, Vietnam.

To do this, the low-cost airline said it is expanding its fleet--it has received 12 new aircraft and is awaiting 7 more before the end of the year.

Cebu Pacific earlier announced that it is getting 21 new airplanes in 2023.

The airline is also holding a seat sale, with seats to some international destinations available for as low as P799.

Cebu Pacific on Thursday said its net income reached P2.7 billion from April to June 2023, a reversal of the P1.9 billion net loss it recorded in the same period last year.

