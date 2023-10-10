Bangko Sentral deploys more coin deposit machines

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Tuesday said it has deployed 15 additional coin deposit machines (CoDMs) in the last few weeks in response to growing demand.

This brings to 25 the total number of CoDM units available across the Greater Manila Area, the BSP said.

"The recently-installed machines are located at SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City; SM City Grand Central, Caloocan; SM City Marilao, Bulacan; SM City Taytay, Rizal; SM Hypermarket FTI, Taguig City; SM Southmall, Las Piñas City; SM City Sucat, Parañaque; SM City Calamba; SM City Marikina; SM City San Mateo, Rizal; SM City Valenzuela; Robinsons Place Metro East, Pasig City; Robinsons Place Novaliches, Quezon City (QC); Robinsons Place Antipolo, Rizal; and Robinsons Place Magnolia, QC," the central bank said.

Customers who use the machines to deposit legal tender coins can have the equivalent amounts directly credited to their GCash or Maya accounts, or redeem them as shopping vouchers valid at SM and Festival Mall.

Coins for deposit must not be taped or bundled, and must not include objects such as buttons, magnets, nails, tokens, and screws, the BSP said. The coins should also be placed in the machine’s coin slot by the handful.

"Customers are also advised to ensure that their e-wallet accounts are valid and active and that their transactions are within the prescribed wallet and transaction limits of their e-wallet service provider," the BSP added.

As of end-September 2023, a total of P98.8 million worth of coins have been deposited into the machines, equivalent to 37.2 million pieces of coins from over 37,000 transactions.

So far, the highest single transaction recorded is worth P100,260.00.

"With more CoDMs installed in various retail establishments, the BSP expects wider public use that will lead to more efficient coin recirculation in the country."