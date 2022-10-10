MANILA - UnionBank of the Philippines said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Lazada to offer loans to customers that are also under the UnionBank payroll.

Quick Gives will offer more flexibility in payments to qualified customers, UnionBank said in a statement. Loans of P1,000 to P50,000 can be availed with payment terms of between 1 to 12 months, it added.

Quick loans will be approved in real-time and disbursed to the pre-selected UnionBank payroll account or the borrower's Lazada Wallet within 2 days or less, the bank said.

“Being a household name in the e-commerce space, our partnership will enable Lazada’s growing base of shoppers with more options when purchasing big ticket items as they gain access to loans with flexible payment terms,” said UnionBank’s Transaction Banking Center and Platform Development Head Ramon Duarte.

Loans have a minimum 1.25 percent interest rate per month, UnionBank said, adding that the feature will roll out this month.

