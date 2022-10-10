Transport chief Baustista backs PPP for 10 airport projects

MANILA - Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista on Monday said he is pushing for Public Private Partnership (PPP) deals for many transport projects in the country, especially airports.

Ten regional airports will be upgraded, expanded and operated under the PPP scheme, Bautista revealed during a forum organized by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines

These airports include the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, Laguindingan International Airport, Bicol International Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Puerto Princesa International Airport, Davao International Airport, Bacolod-Silay International Airport, Kalibo International Airport and Siargao and Busuanga airports.

PPP Executive Director Ma. Cynthia Hernandez said they are working with the DOTR on how to go about these airport PPP deals. They will study if airports will be bundled or not.

"It would really depend on... financial feasibility and the economics of it. Also, if it would be attractive to a bidder," Hernandez said.

Bautista, meanwhile, also said they will be improving Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Clark International Airport, especially since two new big airports in Bulacan and Cavite will not be operational anytime soon.

"It will take some time maybe 6 to 8 years before these airports become operational, meantime we see to it Manila International Airport operates efficiently," said Bautista as he also urged airlines to add more flights to and from Clark.

PPP deals are also "viable option" for seaport projects, Bautista said.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos and his Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan have said the government would push for PPPs.

