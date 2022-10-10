MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Monday said it has brought back the P99 CEB Super Pass which allows passengers to buy tickets in advance even if they haven't decided on a destination yet.

The P99 one-way base fare CEB Super Pass is available from Oct. 10 until Oct. 13, Cebu Pacific said.

The promo voucher can be used to purchase flights on Cebu Pacific's domestic network with the travel period of Oct. 17, 2022 to Nov. 30, 2023, the airline said.

"We are very happy to relaunch this well-loved product right in time for the holiday season. Now it's even easier to give your loved ones the gift of flexible travel, which they can use up until next year," said Carmina Romero, Cebu Pacific Director for Corporate Communications.

Wish mo bang maaga ang PASSko? Nandito na ang SUPER inaabangan mo! The #CEBSuperPass is back at pwedeng-pwedeng pangregalo! Buy all you can and fly when you can to ANY domestic destination! Get yours now at https://t.co/K0DWlMwAbs until Oct 13, 2022! T&Cs apply. pic.twitter.com/yNFukNYVom — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) October 10, 2022

Existing travel funds can also be used to purchase the super pass.

Meanwhile, AirAsia said it is celebrating the 10.10 sale with several promos including seats for as low as P70 to all domestic destinations.

Booking period for the P70 seats are from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16 with the travel period from Oct. 10, 2022 to May 31, 2023, it said.

Check out these deals on airasia Super App now 🤳🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/UHREQRGQyB — airasia Philippines (@AirAsiaFilipino) October 10, 2022

International flights are also available for as low as P710 for a one-way base fare ticket available from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16 for use on Oct. 10, 2022 to May 31, 2023, AirAsia said.

