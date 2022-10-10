MANILA - Meralco on Monday said electric rates will be lower in October as some of the component costs went down.

Residential customers consuming 200 kWh will see a decrease of almost P15 in their total electric bill, the power distributor said.

The lower Feed-in-Tariff Allowance (FIT-All) generation charge was lower by P0.0619 per kWh, which pulled the rates down for the month, Meralco said.

It said generation charge also went down in September to P6.9192 from P6.9393 per kWh due to lower costs in supply contracts. Charges from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) also decreased, it added.

The reduced costs partly offset the impact of the peso depreciation in September, it said.

Meralco and San Miguel earlier filed a rate hike petition, which the Energy Regulatory Commission has denied.

Meralco said SMC's South Premiere Power Corporation (SPPC) and San Miguel Energy Corporation (SMEC) continued to supply energy at the ERC-approved rates.

“We would like to assure our customers that we will exhaust all remedies to prevent termination of the PSAs with SPPC and SMEC since we believe that preserving these contracts will still be least-cost for our customers,” Atty. Jose Ronald V. Valles, Meralco FVP and Regulatory Management Office, said.

“Should SPPC and SMEC decide to pursue the contract termination, we will ensure continuity of stable, reliable and adequate supply for our customers by getting supply from other sources like the WESM and other generation companies,” he added.

SMC, meanwhile, assured the public that it would ensure continued supply to Meralco despite the junked rate hike petition.



