MANILA - Globe Telecom has activated 302 5G capable cell sites in the Visayas to meet rising data demands in the region, the company said on Monday.

The Ayala-led telco said it noted a 73 percent growth in 5G data traffic for the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021.

Globe’s head of Consumer Mobile Business Darius Delgado said many consumers are becoming interested in 5G because of its stronger and faster connections, higher capacity for traffic, and lower latency.

"We are excited to see more people in the Visayas enjoying the technology through Globe’s wider and reliable 5G network,” Delgado said.

Cebu City ranked first in 5G usage in the Visayas, followed by Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City, Globe said.

Globe said that the company has logged 2.7 million 5G devices as of the end of June this year.

The telco said it has allocated P89 billion for its capital expenditures this year including the expansion of its 5G services.

