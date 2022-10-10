MANILA - Net inflows from foreign direct investments declined to $460 million in July, which brought the total for the year to $1.5 billion, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released Monday showed.

The July and year-to-date levels were lower compared to the $1.3 billion and $5.8 billion, respectively, in the same comparable period, the BSP said.

"All major FDI components yielded lower net inflows in January-July 2022 as foreign investors remained cautious amid continued adverse global conditions," the BSP said.

"In July 2022, FDI net inflows decreased due largely to the lower non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments of their local affiliates. This decrease more than offset the growth in their net investments in equity capital (Figure 2).

The BSP said capital infusions for the month were mainly from Singapore, Japan and the United States, invested largely in construction, manufacturing and real estate industries.

