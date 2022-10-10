Home > Business Big time price hikes on diesel, gasoline, kerosene to take effect on Oct. 11 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2022 10:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA - Prices of petroleum products, especially diesel, will increase on Oct. 11, oil firms announced on Monday. The following changes will take effect on Tuesday: PILIPINAS SHELL Gasoline P1.20 per liter increase Kerosene P3.50 per liter increase Diesel P6.85 per liter increase CLEANFUEL Gasoline P1.20 per liter increase Diesel P6.85 per liter increase Refresh this page for updates. Diesel price hike forecast at P6/liter, as oil prices go up Oil-price rollback projected next week DOE expects new oil price hike next week RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC top, diesel Read More: gas oil price hike bigtime price hike price increase diesel price hike kerosine gasoline transport /video/business/10/10/22/ses-bats-for-medium-earth-orbit-satellites-for-internet/sports/10/10/22/football-arsenal-beat-liverpool-to-go-top/business/10/10/22/globe-adds-302-5g-cell-sites-in-visayas/sports/10/10/22/tennis-djokovic-ending-troubled-year-on-a-high/sports/10/10/22/tennis-krejcikova-stuns-swiatek-to-claim-ostrava-title