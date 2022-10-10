Home  >  Business

Big time price hikes on diesel, gasoline, kerosene to take effect on Oct. 11

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2022 10:25 AM

MANILA - Prices of petroleum products, especially diesel, will increase on Oct. 11, oil firms announced on Monday. 

The following changes will take effect on Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL

  • Gasoline P1.20 per liter increase
  • Kerosene P3.50 per liter increase
  • Diesel P6.85 per liter increase

CLEANFUEL

  • Gasoline P1.20 per liter increase
  • Diesel P6.85 per liter increase

