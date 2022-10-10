MANILA - Prices of petroleum products, especially diesel, will increase on Oct. 11, oil firms announced on Monday.

The following changes will take effect on Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL

Gasoline P1.20 per liter increase

Kerosene P3.50 per liter increase

Diesel P6.85 per liter increase

CLEANFUEL

Gasoline P1.20 per liter increase

Diesel P6.85 per liter increase

