MANILA - The Philippines and China could seal several loan agreements for three railway projects in the Philippines by next year, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Monday.

Talks are ongoing with the Chinese government after the loan agreement was withdrawn at the end of former President Rodrigo Duterte's term, Bautista said during a forum organized by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines.

The deal will cover 3 projects including the Mindanao railway, Clark-Subic railway, and Bicol-Calamba line, he said.

"We are expecting we should be able to finalize the loan maybe by early next year," Bautista said.

The Department of Finance is the one in charge of the specifics of the loan while the Department of Transportation will implement the project, the Transport chief said.

Bautista also revealed that the common station in Quezon City that will connect LRT 1, MRT 3, MRT 7 and the Metro Manila Subway may be operational first or second quarter next year.

