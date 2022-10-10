MANILA – 2GO Travel on Monday announced it is offering P10 promo fares inclusive of 50 kilos of baggage allowance from October 10 to 16.

The sea travel company said the promo fare is available for one-way "sailcations" from Manila to Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Coron, Dipolog, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Ozamis, Puerto Princesa, Tagbilaran, and Zamboanga, vice versa.

Travelers can also avail of the fare discounts for trips from 2GO’s Batangas hub to Cagayan De Oro, Coron, Puerto Princesa, and Tagbilaran, the company said.

"Each sailcation on 2GO begins the minute travelers go onboard. The grand lobby gives passengers a welcome, particularly on MV 2GO Maligaya, before heading to their spacious and clean accommodations. Aside from these, 2GO offers hot and fresh meals, a variety of food and drink, onboard activities, and views of the country’s beautiful islands from its famous sundeck," the company said.

The promo fares are valid for trips from November 15 this year to January 16, 2023.

The company said travelers can buy the promo tickets on its website travel.2go.com.ph, or at 2GO retail stores, SM Business Centers, and its 2,000 agents nationwide.

2GO became part of the Sy family's business empire last year after its former owner, Dennis Uy's Chelsea Logistics, sold its stake in the shipping firm to SM Investments Corp.

