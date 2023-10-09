Globe offers free services to Pinoys in Israel

MANILA — Globe is offering free roaming call, text, and data services to Filipinos in Israel after militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack from the Gaza strip, the deadliest in Israel's history.

To get free 15 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls, 15 texts to all networks, or 1GB data, customers only need to connect with Globe's roaming partners Cellcom, Partner Communications and Pelephone.

To make a call, customers must dial “+” plus country code, area code and telephone number (ex. +63773101212) or dial “+” plus country code and mobile number (ex. +639171234567).

Meanwhile, to send a text, users need to type “+” plus country code and mobile number (ex. +639171234567).

Globe subscribers can use the free 1GB data allocation by turning on mobile data and data roaming on their phone’s settings, and set the network connection to 3G or LTE.

Users do not need to register for the offer, and must only await a confirmation message advising them that the free roaming offer is ready for use.

All three services are available for 7 days at no extra cost.

Israel has declared war on Hamas as the conflict's death toll surged above 1,100.

Israeli forces patrol outside the destroyed police station that was controlled by Hamas militants in the southern city of Sderot, close to the Gaza border, Israel, Oct. 8, 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip as of early Oct. 7 in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. More than 300 Israelis were killed and over 1,000 left injured in the attacks, the Israeli foreign ministry said. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

A "handful" of Filipinos in Israel were "unaccounted for" on Monday after Hamas launched an attack from the Gaza Strip, a Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) official said.

