GCash down? Some users say can't use app

MANILA -- Some GCash users on Monday reported that the app seems to be down.

On Twitter, some users said that they couldn't send cash via the app, while others had trouble logging in.

Other users said they were logged out of the app, but a message saying something went wrong came up once they were able to go in.

@gcashofficial I went out cash-less and can’t pay because GCash is down. Please fix this now. 😭 pic.twitter.com/EMTpqhZoIc — c (@cinderquilll) October 9, 2023

@gcashofficial down po ba system nyo? Bakit hindi ako makasend ng pera? #Gcash pic.twitter.com/T2xrcFSQ3u — Jerome Cayetano 🏳️‍🌈🍒 (@JQCayetano13) October 9, 2023

According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors outages, reports of GCash being inaccessible peaked at around noontime on Monday, although reports started rising as early as 5 a.m.

In a statement, GCash said they are working to get their services back up as soon as possible while assuring users that their funds are safe.

