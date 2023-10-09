MANILA - AirAsia Philippines is recruiting cabin crew to meet the projected growth in air travel next year, the airline said on Monday.

The company said applicants who want to join its fifth and final round of cabin crew recruitment may troop to the 3rd Floor, MIAA Function Hall of the NAIA Terminal 3, on 11 October, Wednesday.

"Once successful, new hires may jet set their way in AirAsia’s growing 14 domestic and 13 international destinations through its Manila and Cebu, and soon-to-reopen Clark and Kalibo hubs," AirAsia said.

Aside from flight attendants, the airline is also looking for additional Guest Service (GSA) and Ramp agents.

The successful new hires will be on top of the projected 600 new staff who will join the company in 2024 to support additional aircraft and the reactivation of hubs and other AirAsia destinations affected by the pandemic, it added.

“Our additional manpower will compensate for the expected increase in fleet size next year. Also, the sustained momentum in forward bookings continues to flourish, surpassing our 2019 figures," said AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla.

AirAsia Philippines said its parent company, Capital A recently accepted a five-year term loan facility of up to $150 million.

The loan will be utilized for aircraft and engine maintenance costs and other capital requirements.