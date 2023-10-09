Cebu Pacific, AirAsia launch October seat sale

MANILA -- Budget carriers Cebu Pacific and Air Asia are holding seat sales this October.

In a Facebook post, Cebu Pacific flights to local destinations are available for as low as P88 one-way base fare from October 1-15.

Flights from Manila to Iloilo, Puerto Princesa, Bohol, and Laoag, are available for as low as P88, while seats to Cebu, General Santos, Dumaguete, Zamboanga, and Dipolog are on sale for P288.

Meanwhile, trips to Virac, Masbate, Cauayan, Tuguegarao, and Pagadian are available for P488.

For international destinations, flights are available for as cheap as P799 to Macau, and up to P3,488 to Seoul.

Travelers who buy from this seat sale can fly from October 1 till January 31.

Meanwhile, AirAsia flights from Manila to local destinations like Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Puerto Princesa are available for as low as P90 one-way base fare.

Flights to international destinations cost as low as P880 to Kota Kinabalu, to as high as P4,887 to Tokyo.

Those who book these flights can travel from October 9 to April 30, Air Asia said.