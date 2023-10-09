Bigtime oil price rollback set on October 10

A gas station clerk refills a tricycle’s tank at a station in Manila on March 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Fuel prices are dropping by around P3 on October 10.

The following petroleum companies announced their rollbacks, which wold take effect on Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (from 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P3.05/L decrease

Kerosene - P3.00/L decrease

Diesel - P2.45/L decrease

PETRO GAZZ (from 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P3.05/L decrease

Diesel - P2.45/L decrease

CLEANFUEL (from 12:01 a.m.)

Gasoline - P3.05/L decrease

Diesel - P2.45/L decrease

An industry player said the rollback was due to economic worries.

"Nanumbalik ang economic concerns. Usually po pag may ganoon talagang ang unang maiisip ay magkakaroon ng problema sa demand, humina," Leo Bellas, President of Jetti Petroleum said.

"Although mayroon pa ding supply and demand concerns, supply is still tight. Pero nakita ng merkado na nangyari sa economic data baka manatiling mataas ang interest rates."

Authorities recently approved a P1 increase in the minimum fare for jeepneys after oil prices went up for at least 10 weeks due to Russia and Saudi's supply curbs set for until the end of the year.

