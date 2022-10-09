Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should directly address food and energy inflation as he marks his first 100 days in office, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) said Sunday.

TUCP Vice President Luis Corral told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo that a "perfect storm" was brewing in the country's economy, especially as it faces soaring food and power prices, as well as rising unemployment and underemployment rates.

"Hindi po nakakabayad ang mga tao natin ng rent, sa utilities nila, at sa pagkain, at sa ordinary healthcare needs... Kaya sa amin po sa TUCP, parang may perfect storm that's brewing," Corral said.

For Corral, the Marcos Jr. administration should not be treating the country's situation as "business as usual," but rather addressing it with immediate solutions.

"Hindi dapat na business as usual ang attitude ng administrasyong Marcos at... iyong palakad ng economic management team. Doble-kayod dapat sila, triple-kayod, madaliang mga solutions, at consultations have to be undertaken. Kailangan po na i-address agad iyan," he also said.

"These are urgent times and you need out-of-the-box solutions and it cannot be business as usual kung ano iyong nakasanayan na mga programa."

Asked for suggestions, Corral urged the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), and Department of Finance (DOF) to provide financial and technical assistance to medium and small-scale enterprises, as 63 percent of the country's workforce belong to this sector.

He also called on Marcos and his assistant secretaries to take pay cuts to help working Filipinos face the economic situation, "if they are willing to sacrifice."

"He can have a full-time secretary of agriculture, but it is his political leadership that is critical; 61 percent of the people chose him. He has 31 million voters... Use that political capital in a way that urgently moves the agenda forward, of bringing down food and energy prices," Corral added.

In his weekly vlog, Marcos cited health, livelihood, and peace as some of his administration's successes in his first 100 days in office.

“Wala pa naman talaga tayo sa kalingkingan ng kabuuang planong gusto nating ipatupad, nakapaglatag naman tayo… ng matibay na pundasyon bilang simula ng pinangako nating pagbabago,” he said.

—with a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News