MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will sign into law on Monday the bill making mobile phone SIM card registration mandatory, the Office of the Press Secretary said on Sunday.

Under the measure, telecommunications companies or direct sellers are required to ask for a valid identification document with photo from the SIM card user, the OPS said.

The law also directs telcos to disclose the information contained in the SIM card registration should the court ask for it.

Law enforcement agencies can also request information from the telcos.

The country's biggest telcos earlier expressed their support for the measure.

Some internet advocacy groups however have opposed the measure saying it may compromise telco subscribers' privacy.

A similar bill was passed by lawmakers but was vetoed by then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC



A similar measure was passed by lawmakers before but it was vetoed by then-President Rodrigo Duterte.