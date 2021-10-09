REVIEW: Sony X-Series portable speakers

Sony's XP700 mobile speaker. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Sony X-Series portable speakers offer great sound quality, easy pairing with your smartphone or mobile device, and excellent battery life.

Portable speakers may seem like an odd purchase at a time when a lot of people are stuck in their homes, but these beefy X-Series devices can also nicely complement your TV for those Netflix marathons, or some easy listening to Spotify.

Unlike the teeny speakers we’ve come to think of when the term “portable” is tossed around, the XG500 boombox and the even bigger XP700 can easily fill up a room, or even your entire house with quality sound.

I’m not an audiophile so I can’t really get into finer details of the sound quality, but these speakers can pump out a lot of bass and treble without compromising the mid-tones.

Sony's XG500 portable speaker. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

The XG500 is a boombox-sized portable that is probably what most people would prefer. In pre-pandemic, or maybe post-pandemic times, it’s easy to see this speaker getting brought into family or barkada gatherings.

It weighs 5.6 kgs or around 12.3 lbs, which is not exactly lightweight, but still pretty portable.

It’s light enough to lug around, is sturdily built, and very easy to operate. Pairing it via Bluetooth with my smartphone, tablet and laptop took just a few seconds.

The claimed battery life is an unholy 30 hours.

The XG500 is great for listening to Spotify

The XG500 could be used for a jam session. It has guitar input, mic input, a stereo mini-jack and standard USB ports. Creatives who need to do an AV presentation could also use this.

The XP700 meanwhile is probably more suited as a portable PA system. This thing weighs 16.9 kgs or roughly 37.2 lbs, which means it takes a bit of strength to lift this and move it around.

But it’s just as easy to pair with a phone or a laptop.

By its weight alone I can imagine how loud this thing can get. It would have been fun to crank its volume up to 11 to Jose Mari Chan. But since I live in a quiet neighborhood, I refrained from testing the XP700’s decibel limits to stay on the good graces of work-at-home parents and their kids on online classes.

Still, this thing could easily be used for a mini-concert. It has guitar input, mic input, a stereo mini-jack and 2 USB ports. You can also use the ports to charge your gadgets.

Sony claims the XP700’s battery can cover 25 hours of use. When the battery runs out, a 10-minute charge can be enough for three hours of use. The company didn’t specify how large the battery's capacity is, however, but judging from the weight of this thing, you could probably use it to start a car.

Both the XG500 and the XP700 have LED lights that you can turn on for some atmosphere. Both are also water-resistant, with the XG500 having an IP66 rating, which means that it's protected from dust and even powerful water jets. The XP700 meanwhile is rated IPX4 which means getting splashed with water won’t affect it.

These are two great speakers, as you could expect from Sony. But they are quite pricey though, again, as you could expect from Sony.

The XG500 retails for P 21,999, while the heavier XP700 is also P21,999.