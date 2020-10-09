MRT-3 to implement partial operations on Oct. 10 to 11 for repair works

MANILA - The Metro Rail Transit Line - 3 (MRT-3) will implement partial operations on Oct. 10 and 11 to give way to repairs, an official said Friday.

Operations from Shaw Boulevard to Taft Avenue will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday for repairs including its tracks, MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael Capati told Teleradyo.

Service from North Avenue to Shaw Boulevard will continue over the weekend, Capati said.

The maintenance works were initially scheduled earlier this year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine, he said.

"Nireschedule namin ito, now it’s Oct. 10 and 11, supposedly full shutdown sana yan. Now when we reviewed yung work schedule niya, it turned out more concentrated sila rito sa Taft Avenue," Capati said.

"Para naman po hindi maabala, ginawan namin ng paraan na partial operations tayo from North Avenue to Shaw Boulevard," he added.

Another repair is set from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, Capati said.

The on-going maintenance work for the country's major train line has resulted in no unloading incident since June, restoration of escalators and elevators in all stations, enhanced 40 kph speed and the highest deployment of trains in 20 years, Capati said.

The Philippine government earlier tapped Sumitomo-MHI-TESP as the maintenance provider for the MRT-3.