Meralco says will be 'very considerate' to customers as 'no disconnection' period ends Oct.31

MANILA - Power distributor Meralco will be "very considerate" to its customers who cannot pay in full their electric bills after the no-disconnection policy expires by the end of the month, its spokesperson said Friday.

Consumers who cannot pay the full amount can approach any Meralco business center, Meralco assistant Vice President for Public Information Joe Zaldarriaga told Teleradyo, promising that they would deal with disconnections on a "case-by-case" basis.

"Although yung deadline na sinet ay hanggang katapusan ng October, pero ang lagi naming sinasabi, even if it is already beyond the deadline, let’s say November, magiging very considerate naman tayo sa mga customers natin," Zaldarriaga said.

(Although the deadline was until end of October, we always say that even if it is already beyond the deadline, let’s say November, we will be considerate to our customers)

"We will be very considerate, wag ho sila mangangamba dahil nandiyan naman ang ating mga business centers na maaari nilang kausapin...Siguro ang gagawin pag hindi talaga kayang makapagbayad, we may approach that on case to case basis," he said.

(They should not worry since we have business centers that they can talk to. Maybe, what we can do, if they really cannot pay, we may approach that on a case to case basis)

Meralco said the no disconnection notice was issued since the lockdown was implemented in mid-March. Zaldarriaga said those who were capable have settled their bills, helping the distributor pay its obligations.

Meralco has extended the no disconnection policy to end of October, which should initially expire last September.

Meralco earlier suspended meter reading due to COVID-19 and resorted to averaging bills during the lockdown period. It was fined P19 million by regulators for not following advisories after consumers complained of "bill shocks."