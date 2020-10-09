Japan considers cutting airport usage fees by about 50 percent

An employee of Japan Airlines (JAL), wearing protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is pictured at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan, March 14, 2020. Edgard Garrido, Reuters/File Photo

TOKYO - The Japanese government is planning to reduce airlines' airport usage fees through fiscal 2020, Kyodo reported on Friday.

The fee reduction would be applied retroactively from August and the government was considering a cut of about 50 percent, the report said.

More details to follow.