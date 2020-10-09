Home  >  Business

Japan considers cutting airport usage fees by about 50 percent

Reuters

Posted at Oct 09 2020 04:47 PM

An employee of Japan Airlines (JAL), wearing protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is pictured at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan, March 14, 2020. Edgard Garrido, Reuters/File Photo

TOKYO - The Japanese government is planning to reduce airlines' airport usage fees through fiscal 2020, Kyodo reported on Friday.

The fee reduction would be applied retroactively from August and the government was considering a cut of about 50 percent, the report said. 

More details to follow.

Read More:  ANC   ANC Top   Japan   airlines   aviation   transport   Japan airport fees   airport use   coronavirus  

BRAND NEWS