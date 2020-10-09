Japan considers cutting airport usage fees by about 50 percent
Reuters
Posted at Oct 09 2020 04:47 PM
TOKYO - The Japanese government is planning to reduce airlines' airport usage fees through fiscal 2020, Kyodo reported on Friday.
The fee reduction would be applied retroactively from August and the government was considering a cut of about 50 percent, the report said.
More details to follow.
