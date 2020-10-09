Electricity rates 'slightly up' in October due to higher generation charge: Meralco

Electrical meters with countless electrical wires hanging near residences in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City on February 19, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila Electric Co said Friday power rates in October will be 'slightly' adjusted upwards due to higher generation charge. The increase is the first following 5 consecutive months of reduction.

Overall rate of a typical household rose by P0.1212 per kWh this month, equivalent to an increase of P24 in the total bill of residential clients consuming 200 kWh per month, Meralco said in a statement.

Generation charge increased to P4.2233 per kWh this October from P4.0860 in September, it said.

Eto ang katumbas na DAGDAG SINGIL dahil sa pagtaas na P0.12/kwh ng overall rate ng Meralco:



Kunsumo Dagdag Singil

200 kwh P24

300 kwh P36

400 kwh P48

"Higher Generation Charge brought about by tighter supply conditions in the Luzon grid," the distributor said.



The forced outage of several large plants and the Malampaya natural gas restriction from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6 tightened supply conditions in the Luzon grid, Meralco said.

