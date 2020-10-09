DBM tells firms: Participate in 'domestic preference' policy for PPEs, medical supplies

A man in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) carries an UltraViolet (UV) light tool as he disinfects one of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) passenger cabin in Manila on September 14, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management said Friday firms should participate in its "domestic preference" policy for the procurement of medical supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DBM's Procurement Service called on companies to participate in the government-wide effort as part of the country's COVID-19 response in compliance with the Bayanihan to Recover as One law, the DBM said.

Domestic preference means that PS-DBM will be awarding contracts to domestic firms -- a policy that aims to encourage employment and generate higher income for Filipinos, as well as provide additional tax revenue for the government.

Under the Bayanihan 2, the PS-DBM is also allowed to award contracts to local suppliers even if the quoted price is higher than the lowest foreign bidder.

There are 356 domestic suppliers and manufacturers that could participate in the procurement of personal protective equipment, testing kits and other supplies.

Two hundred and ninety nine out of the total are Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) registered, it said.

Companies interested to participate in the domestic preference must secure a Domestic Bidders (DoBid) Preference Certification, the agency said.

In an earlier release dated Oct. 7, the DBM said there were only 4 companies with DoBid Certification based on data from the Department of Trade and Industry.

The following are encouraged to apply:

The 299 registered suppliers and manufacturers with the following business categories — (i) Measuring and Observing and Testing Instruments, (ii) Medical Apparel and Textiles, (iii) Personal Safety and Protection, (iv) Paper Products, (v) Solvents, (vi) Cleaning and Janitorial Supplies, (vii) Plastic and Chemical Industries

The 44 companies that participated in the COVID-19 response items procurement activities

The 26 companies who have submitted letters of intent to bid during the implementation of Bayanihan 2.

Lawmakers have recently flagged contracts allegedly showing that the DBM procured overpriced personal protective equipment (PPE) in the second quarter of 2020.