Converge ICT prices IPO at P16.80 per share, near bottom of guidance

Posted at Oct 09 2020 09:43 AM

MANILA - Converge ICT Solutions Inc on Friday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at P16.80 per share, near the bottom of an indicated range, in the country's largest maiden share sale in seven years.

Converge, a fiber broadband services provider, is looking to sell 1.73 billion shares including an overallotment option. The offer period will run from Oct. 13 to 19.

The company on Monday set the indicative price range at 16.50 to 19 pesos.

Converge has 750,000 residential customers mostly in and around the capital Manila. It lists U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus as a minority shareholder.

