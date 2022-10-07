Business Mentor: What’s holding you back from taking the leap?

Our wants change as we go through different stages in life.

As children, all we wanted to do was to play. You would pester your parents to buy you the toy you wanted. If your parent agrees to buy you what you want, it is your little success since you achieved the goal of owning a new toy.

So, what are the characteristics of a child in this scenario? Persistence and patience.

As you grow older, you want more important things like security for your future.

If you grew up having a family business, you would realize the advantage of having your own business early in life. It can be fun, knowing that you are your own boss. But at the same time, it entails a ton of work.

Understanding the magnitude of the responsibility, some individuals may delay pursuing their dreams even if they know that starting their own business is the best way to achieve all those dreams.

Even if they have the means to have their own business, they'd rather shelve the idea and rely on their 9 to 5 jobs, hoping that it can still be enough to support their needs and that of the family. So, what keeps them from starting their own business or considering starting a franchise business? It's fear.

Fear is our mind's way of letting us know to be on guard- it awakens us when we are in danger and brings out the best in us. Unfortunately, not everyone understands this. They often tend to harbor dread thoughts without taking the necessary steps to overcome them. There are two ways you can do it – either conquer your fear or allow fear to envelop your whole being. What happens next can be life-changing.

Being fearful does not always mean cowardice. But, it is a normal reaction of an individual if he encounters something unexpected or unknown.

The best way to face fear is to make it your leverage. For example, an accident happens to your loved one. Of course, you fear for the life of your loved one, but you don't need to sulk in a corner and replay the whole event in your mind repeatedly without knowing what steps to take next.

Yes, there was an accident. However, it didn't mean that your loved one would die soon. There is the hope of living an everyday life again after undergoing surgery. Therefore, instead of just feeling sad, hopeless, and fearful, find ways how you can help raise the money for the operation.

Don't give in to fear. Remember that fear serves as a warning to allow you to feel better about how you can surpass a specific event in your life. It would help if you positively programmed your mind to think so that you may have enormous energy to face any challenges in life.



Barriers That Prevent You From Starting Your Own Business

There is no better time to start your own business than NOW. If you keep delaying, this may not help you achieve your financial dreams. Here are the common barriers most people face and must overcome to succeed.

Fair of Failure

One kind of fear that destroys one's mind is the fear of failure. We want perfection, but no matter how much preparation and planning we make, it is still possible that we may encounter some issues. But that doesn't mean we cannot continue what we have started. Instead of focusing on the fear of failure, create a better plan.

Fear of Change

Accept that change is inevitable. The changes we experience may not always be the best; however, knowing how to turn things around can lead to new windows of opportunity.



Fear of Being Inadequate

You need to muster up your courage and let yourself know that you are more significant than your fear. You need to understand that you can do so many things that others may not be able to do. You may not be Superman, but you can perform specific tasks, create beautiful ideas, and make your business successful when you equip yourself with the right mindset.



Fear of Rejection

Having this thought can be far more damaging than the fear of failure. It would help if you were confident in showcasing what you can offer to the public. You must create a solid business plan to provide excellent products and services. You can never feel rejected when you know your offer has been well-thought-out and well-planned. It would help if you pushed yourself to see things differently.



Fear of Not Having Enough Resources

If you dream of a better life and know that starting your own business is the best way to achieve it, start a business within your means. Start small, dream big. You don't need to start with a million-peso capital. You can always start with a small business. Give it time to grow. You will be surprised that you are slowly reaching ROI in just a few months.



Fear of Being Alone

You are alone as you start building your business. You may be away from your family and friends to focus on strengthening the business. However, once it achieves a steady income, more people will be there to help you. Even if you fail, there will be people willing to be on your side to comfort you and encourage you to try it once more. You don't need to feel alone in this battle. Be surrounded by people who show support and motivate you to reach your dreams.



Are You Ready To Start Your Own Business?

Remember that a day wasted means losing the likelihood of reaching your dreams. And not taking advantage of all the opportunities laid on the table would only lessen your chances of starting a firm foundation for your future.

