MANILA - Social media platform Lyka must register as a payments operator instead of its marketing arm Digital Spring Marketing and Advertising Inc before it can resume operations, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday.

In a statement, the BSP said it has denied the request of Digital Spring Marketing and Advertising Inc to be registered as an Operator of Payment System (OPS) of Lyka (Things I Like Company Ltd).

"The BSP upheld the cease-and-desist order issued against Digital Spring on 23 July 2021, reiterating that Lyka/TIL and not Digital Spring should register as OPS with the BSP," it added.

The CDO for both Lyka and Digital Spring "shall remain effective until Lyka/TIL properly registers as an OPS in accordance with law and regulations," the central bank said.

Lyka allows users to use gift cards in electronic modes or GEMs as payment for goods and services, which makes it a payment operator whose activities require prior license, the central bank said.

Lyka was ordered by the BSP in July to suspend payments operations until it has completed its registration as an Operator of Payment System (OPS).

"Think of an OPS as a pilot who must personally obtain a flying license to prove that they possess the necessary skills and training to safely operate a passenger aircraft," BSP Deputy Governor Mert Tangonan said.

"Digital Spring applying for registration, instead of Lyka/TIL itself, is like saying the airline ticketing office can apply for a flying license on behalf of the pilot. It is the pilot who must apply for the license," he added.

To date, Lyka has yet to register as an OPS, the BSP said.

The Lyka platform has been heavily promoted in the Philippines by celebrities and influencers.

