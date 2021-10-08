MANILA— Globe Telecom said Friday there are technical hiccups in the pilot implementation of the mobile number portability law but that it remains committed to improve the service for its customers.

This, after rival Smart Communications pointed out the alleged "unpreparedness" on the part of the Ayala-led telco.

Mobile Number Portability, or the measure allowing mobile SIM users to switch network providers while keeping their numbers, took effect in the country on Sept. 30.

Globe is committed to its customers, as much as it is committed to the government, in making MNP implementation "as smooth as possible," Globe Telecom Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications Yoly Crisanto told reporters.

Crisanto said even the Telecommunications Connectivity Inc, the unit established by DITO Telecommunity, Globe Telecom and Smart to oversee MNP implementation, has "managed expectations" from the beginning.

TCI earlier said there could be some "inconveniences" as the law starts to rollout in the country for the first time.

"The contention coming from the complaint of Smart is that there are certain hiccups in terms of smoothness of operations, in terms of customers being ported," she said.

"It’s important to note that this is the first time this service has been implemented in the Philippines. As a new service, which involves all 3 mobile network operators, it’s not an easy task. Birth pains are expected. We are doing our best to make this service as smooth and as seamless as possible," she added.

PLDT Inc's wireless unit Smart has urged the National Telecommunications Commission to look into the delays.

Smart also questioned the delay in the availability of mobile number porting for Globe unit GOMO.

Globe said it has been transparent from the start that MNP service for GOMO would be available on Oct. 12. The service is already available for its other brands including Globe Prepaid, Postpaid, Platinum and TM.

The delay was due to “complexity of multiple functions of its other brands," the telco said.

Globe is working with the industry for the success of MNP, Crisanto said.

Under the implementing rules and regulations of the measure, it should take a subscriber only 48 hours to switch telcos.



