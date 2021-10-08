MANILA - The Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI) on Friday said branches would close early on Oct. 8 and that some services would be temporarily unavailable to give way to a scheduled system maintenance.
Actual maintenance activity is scheduled from 10 p.m. on Oct. 8 until 5 p.m. on Oct. 9, the bank said in an advisory.
During this time, the following services will be temporarily unavailable:
- Online banking
- Mobile app
- Use of BPI Online credentials in partner apps and websites
- ATMs and CAMs
- Debit card services
- Funding of Prepaid cards
- BizLink platform (until 12:00 AM, Oct. 10, Sunday)
"Avoid getting hassled by planning accordingly and performing your urgent transactions (bills and loans payments, fund transfers, CAM deposits, and ATM withdrawals) before the weekend," BPI said.
Check clearing cut-off times will be strictly followed, it said.
Meanwhile, its credit card and prepaid card services will remain available, the bank said.