BPI says select services unavailable Oct. 8-9 for maintenance

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 08 2021 02:03 PM

MANILA - The Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI) on Friday said branches would close early on Oct. 8 and that some services would be temporarily unavailable to give way to a scheduled system maintenance.

Actual maintenance activity is scheduled from 10 p.m. on Oct. 8 until 5 p.m. on Oct. 9, the bank said in an advisory

During this time, the following services will be temporarily unavailable:

  •  Online banking 
  •  Mobile app
  •  Use of BPI Online credentials in partner apps and websites
  •  ATMs and CAMs 
  •  Debit card services 
  •  Funding of Prepaid cards
  •  BizLink platform (until 12:00 AM, Oct. 10, Sunday)

 
"Avoid getting hassled by planning accordingly and performing your urgent transactions (bills and loans payments, fund transfers, CAM deposits, and ATM withdrawals) before the weekend," BPI said. 

Check clearing cut-off times will be strictly followed, it said.

Meanwhile, its credit card and prepaid card services will remain available, the bank said.


 

