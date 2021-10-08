The facade of the Bicol International Airport. Photo: Cebu Pacific

MANILA - The Bicol International Airport will begin commercial operations on Friday Oct. 8 following the inauguration led by President Rodrigo Duterte and Transport Secretary Art Tugade on Thursday.

Once operational, the airport can accommodate 2 million passengers annually, the Department of Tourism said in a statement.

The BIA is pegged as the country's "Most Scenic Gateway" with the view of the Mayon Volcano, the DOTr said. The project, which saw "unforeseen mishaps and delays," broke ground last December 2016, it added.

Completion of the project, despite natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, was a key milestone in the ambitious Build, Build, Build program, Duterte said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

“This airport, dubbed as the ‘Most Scenic Gateway’ in the country, promises to provide unforgettable travel experience, not only of visitors but many Bicolanos,” President Duterte said.

“I am confident that once fully operational, this airport will be able to serve the needs of those which is expected—two million passengers annually and provide efficiency, reliability and safety standards to ensure the modern airport,” he added.

The inauguration of the Bicol International Airport on Oct. 7, 2021. Photo: DOTr

By November, the airport will start night operations, Tugade said.

Starting Oct. 8, Cebu Pacific said it would transfer its operations to BIA.

The new airport will replace the existing Legazpi Domestic Airport.