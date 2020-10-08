Removal of cashless cards' excess charges should be effective immediately: DOTr

MANILA - Government's order prohibiting excess charges on cashless cards should be effective immediately, a Department of Transportation consultant said Thursday.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), in a memorandum circular dated Tuesday, directed public vehicle operators and automated fare collection system providers to "remove any charges or fees imposed for the purchase/use of their cards on top of the fare load."

"Dapat that’s (That should be) effective immediately," DOTr senior consultant Alberto Suansing told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Failure to comply will result in penalties for public vehicle operators, he added.

"Basta inorder namin yan through yung aming kausap which is yung bus operators. Ang sabi namin, kung di niya (AFCS) kaya ibigay yan, humanap kayo ng iba. Unang papatawan ng penalty bus operators, sila ang kausap namin," he said.

(We ordered that through the bus operators. They are the ones we spoke to. We told them if they cannot abide by that, look for another. Bus operators will face penalties first because they're the ones we coordinate with.)

Public transport currently allows cash transactions as mandatory use of cashless cards are suspended.

"Basta ang sinabi namin sa public transport provider dapat walang bayaran sa loob ng bus para maiwasan yung hawaan dahail pera-pera ang usapan. Kung merong bayaran sa labas ng bus, bago sumakay ang pasahero," Suansing said.

(We told public transport providers that there should be no payment transactions inside the bus to avoid COVID-19 transmission. If there are transactions, it should be done before passengers get inside the bus.)