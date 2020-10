A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, US, July 27, 2020. Mike Blake, Reuters/File Photo



PARIS - A Paris appeals court on Thursday upheld an order for Google to negotiate with media groups in a long-running dispute about paying for online news.

The ruling came as the US firm announced it was close to a deal on compensating French media groups for news shown in Google search results.

More details to follow.