LOOK: Trade chief discusses with Russian envoy 'possibility' of vaccine production, distribution

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry said Thursday the Philippines and Russia discussed the "possibility" of manufacturing and distributing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Secretary Ramon Lopez and Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev tackled the matter during the latter's farewell courtesy call last Oct. 6, the DTI said in a statement.

"The plan is part of a bilateral discussion between Russia and the Philippines, which includes joint clinical trials and the immediate provision of vaccine supply after the third phase and regulatory approval," the DTI said.

The meeting also covered the need to strengthen the on-going Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC), which includes trade, investment and other economic cooperation projects between the two countries, the agency said.

Russia is developing a COVID-19 vaccine called Sputnik V, in honor of the satellite launched by the former Soviet Union.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said his administration would prioritize coronavirus vaccines made by China and Russia.

- with a report from Reuters