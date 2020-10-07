IKEA to open online stores in PH in 2021

The logo of the Swedish furniture giant IKEA in Mexico City, Mexico May 22, 2019. Edgard Garrido, Reuters/File

MANILA - Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA will launch online stores in the Philippines in 2021, months before it will open physical shops in the country.

"The company is bringing Swedish home furnishings and meatballs to millions more people in the coming year as it enters both Mexico and the Philippines, with web shops opening up months before the physical stores in both countries," IKEA's division in Southeast Asia and Mexico said in a statement Tuesday.

IKEA announced the development after revealing it charted its first drop in revenue with P39.6 billion in turnover in its most challenging year, mostly affected by the pandemic crisis.

“The COVID crisis changed how many of us value life at home,” said Christian Rojkjaer, managing director of IKEA Southeast Asia & Mexico.

“At a time of urgent need, people turned to IKEA to set up home offices, study corners, outdoor living areas and functional kitchens. Many realized that home really counts, and it’s worth investing to make our living spaces comfortable, functional and beautiful.”

The Swedish retailer currently has 9 stores in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.